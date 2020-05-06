Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.92 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,123,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 99,070 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 99.9% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Shares of GE opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

