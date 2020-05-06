Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 24,966 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,711 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 24,966 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 183.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 329,816 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $15,768,000 after acquiring an additional 213,429 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 57.7% during the first quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 263,230 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 96,315 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in TJX Companies by 16.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,343 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 69.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average is $56.76. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

