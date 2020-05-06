Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,050 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.33% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $17,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,376 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 25,052 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $110.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.04. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $154.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.33. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $534.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Patricia Carr sold 232 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $27,647.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $913,795.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $213,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,864.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,833 shares of company stock valued at $685,125. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

