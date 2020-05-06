Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Hiscox (LON:HSX) to Buy

Hiscox (LON:HSX) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 850 ($11.18) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,325 ($17.43). Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,001 ($13.17) to GBX 996 ($13.10) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 875 ($11.51) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,168.58 ($15.37).

Hiscox stock opened at GBX 737 ($9.69) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 43.61. Hiscox has a 52-week low of GBX 654 ($8.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 864.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,227.48.

In related news, insider Caroline Foulger bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,048 ($13.79) per share, with a total value of £52,400 ($68,929.23). Also, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,222 ($16.07) per share, for a total transaction of £15,886 ($20,897.13).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

