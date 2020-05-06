Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Subsea 7 SA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Subsea 7 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.00 million.

SUBCY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Subsea 7 to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS SUBCY traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,294. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.85.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

