Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s Largest Position

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 5.7% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,868,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $149.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

