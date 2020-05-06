JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BTVCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRITVIC PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of BTVCY traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $17.97. 4,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18. BRITVIC PLC/S has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $27.35.

BRITVIC PLC/S Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

