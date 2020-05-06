JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Aena SME (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)

Aena SME (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena SME in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANNSF traded down $5.40 on Wednesday, hitting $114.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 884. Aena SME has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $201.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.44.

Aena SME Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

