KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Charter Communications in a research report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.93. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $604.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHTR. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price (up previously from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.50.

CHTR traded down $9.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $503.96. 799,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,665. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $459.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.85. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $546.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,836,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 4,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.01, for a total value of $2,524,904.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,691 shares of company stock worth $8,306,485 in the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 37.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

