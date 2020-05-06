Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) will post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kinross Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Kinross Gold posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kinross Gold.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

KGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 104.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KGC opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

