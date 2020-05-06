KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,714 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up approximately 3.1% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.12% of KLA worth $26,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,560,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,266,000 after purchasing an additional 741,025 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of KLA by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,561,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,344,000 after buying an additional 142,507 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of KLA by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,460,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,440,000 after buying an additional 142,774 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,294,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on KLA from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.71.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $8.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.81. 2,417,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,064. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.34 and a 1 year high of $184.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $99,326.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,217.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $646,476.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,577. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

