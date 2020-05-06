Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.39% of Green Dot worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 5.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 540.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 10.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert Strub sold 4,603 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $115,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Northland Securities upgraded Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Green Dot from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Shares of GDOT opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $66.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

