Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 12,698 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 138.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,845 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,343,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $293.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.14 and a 200-day moving average of $273.78. The firm has a market cap of $272.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

