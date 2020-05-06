Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 16,320 Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.11% of Syneos Health worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000.

In other news, insider Paul Colvin purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $47,645.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $178,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $796,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $55.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Syneos Health Inc has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $74.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

