Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 45,855 Shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,855 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.38% of Pluralsight worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,303 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter worth about $66,505,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter worth about $16,405,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Pluralsight during the first quarter worth about $4,734,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 787,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 365,537 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.41.

Shares of Pluralsight stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. Pluralsight Inc has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.87 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a negative return on equity of 54.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $41,317.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,972.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $558,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,457. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

