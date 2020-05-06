Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 7,495 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.05% of Conagra Brands worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $193,743.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,296 shares of company stock worth $9,923,922. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

