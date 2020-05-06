Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys New Shares in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 63,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,021,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.21% of Wingstop as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,170,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after buying an additional 203,130 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,322,000 after acquiring an additional 169,039 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Wingstop by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 284,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,079,000 after acquiring an additional 133,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,725,000.

WING has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.88.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,836 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WING stock opened at $120.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.18. Wingstop Inc has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $123.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.53.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

