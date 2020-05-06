Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys New Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 284,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 286,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 63,649 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $22,360,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 261,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 53,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.72.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $117,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,235 shares of company stock worth $1,434,632. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

