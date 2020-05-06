Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys Shares of 167,900 Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 167,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Uber Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.19.

In other Uber Technologies news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,539,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,634,557.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $6,908,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,910,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,060,800 over the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

