Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in Danaher by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $164.45 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $170.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.72 and a 200-day moving average of $149.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $981,063.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,079,169.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,876 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,648 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

