Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.18% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,128,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,336 shares in the company, valued at $29,372,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $1,130,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,924.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,797 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SITE opened at $92.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $119.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.47.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $459.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.