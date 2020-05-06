Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,974 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 21,256 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,543 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 18.6% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 41,127 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,038 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $176,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $2,263,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,963 shares of company stock worth $8,604,564 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $119.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $120.19.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

