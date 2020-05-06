Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $6.23 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,775.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,225.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,070.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,771.77.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,393.20 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,353.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1,781.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $22.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 52.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

