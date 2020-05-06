Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $7.66 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145,087 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 157,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 44,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $105,752.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $773,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,247 shares of company stock worth $1,355,851. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $136.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.