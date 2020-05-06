Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $4.77 Million in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.07% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACAD shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a current ratio of 10.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The business had revenue of $98.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $34,965,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $507,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,169 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,343. 29.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

