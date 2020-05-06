Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stock Holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 236,421 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,256 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,945,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,410,000 after purchasing an additional 74,660 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,828,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,359,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in FMC by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,753,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,059,000 after acquiring an additional 53,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $89.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,124.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.12.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

