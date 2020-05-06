Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,904 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.49% of PROS worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRO. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 267.4% in the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 914,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,769,000 after buying an additional 665,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,772,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in PROS by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,687,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,142,000 after purchasing an additional 261,101 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PROS by 15.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,216,000 after purchasing an additional 250,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in PROS by 567.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,275,000 after purchasing an additional 216,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on PROS from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Shares of PRO opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.44. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.65.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $66.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

