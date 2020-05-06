Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New $7.61 Million Investment in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 131,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.23% of QTS Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period.
QTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.77.
Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $68.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53.
QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.48%.
In other QTS Realty Trust news, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $2,357,270.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,817 in the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.
