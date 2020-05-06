Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New $7.61 Million Investment in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 131,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.23% of QTS Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.77.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $68.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $2,357,270.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,817 in the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.