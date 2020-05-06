Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 217,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.10% of Royal Caribbean Cruises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $135.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.12.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

