Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 11,895 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Searle & CO. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $108,701.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,668 shares of company stock worth $4,163,654. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average of $95.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRS. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

