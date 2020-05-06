Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 121,255 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 273.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,255 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.19% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4,209.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

In other news, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 43,710 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $2,061,363.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,728.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 1,310 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,092 shares in the company, valued at $21,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMS opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $393.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 16.13%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

