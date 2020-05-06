Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 158,470 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 300.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 158,470 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 389,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 129,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 65,484 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.39. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

