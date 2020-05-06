Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 238,865 Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,865 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 1.91% of PaySign worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PaySign by 16.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 79,786 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PaySign during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in PaySign during the fourth quarter worth $1,761,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in PaySign during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PaySign during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PaySign alerts:

NASDAQ PAYS opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $372.37 million, a PE ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.83. PaySign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter. PaySign had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 50.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of PaySign in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on PaySign from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS).

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.