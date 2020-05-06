Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 49,900 Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 48,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $70,212,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 75,858 shares in the last quarter. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRFS stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $25.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

