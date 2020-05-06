Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 7,190 Shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.26% of John Bean Technologies worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JBT shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $70.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.05 and a 200 day moving average of $99.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.36. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $56.54 and a 1 year high of $127.97.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 30.83%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.