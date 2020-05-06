Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases Shares of 211,515 Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 211,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 1.60% of Benefytt Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BFYT. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,227,000. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $509,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BFYT opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $319.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Benefytt Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BFYT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

About Benefytt Technologies

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

