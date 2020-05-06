Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stake in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 137,400 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.39% of Summit Materials worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Longbow Research decreased their price target on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Loop Capital downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.37.

NYSE SUM opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Summit Materials Inc has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The business had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.47 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts predict that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

