Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in S&P Global by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $295.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.53. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $312.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.75.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

