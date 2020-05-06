Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,268 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,740 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 36,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.55.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $171.36 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.