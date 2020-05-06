Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,850 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Amgen from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $236.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

