Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 192,126 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 192,126 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.05% of Trimble worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Trimble by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $1,160,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $33,493,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of TRMB opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average of $38.57. Trimble Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.13 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,138,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,521.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $1,374,688.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.