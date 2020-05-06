Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 41,455 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,455 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.16% of Repligen worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $114.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.28, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $123.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.20.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RGEN. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 11,735 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $1,074,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,163,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Cox sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $413,468.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,292.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,701 shares of company stock worth $6,879,409. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

