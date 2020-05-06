Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 822 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Linde by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN opened at $182.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $227.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.20 and its 200 day moving average is $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,791,621.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.59.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

