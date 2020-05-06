Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $7.50. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.10.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LADR traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,669,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,314. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 51.60, a current ratio of 51.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $50.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ladder Capital by 31.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 798.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.