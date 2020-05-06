Lanxess (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €43.00 by UBS Group

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been given a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €52.74 ($61.32).

LXS stock traded up €1.55 ($1.80) on Wednesday, reaching €47.11 ($54.78). 276,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €38.85 and a 200-day moving average of €52.59. Lanxess has a twelve month low of €25.68 ($29.86) and a twelve month high of €64.58 ($75.09). The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.41.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

