Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in 3M by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 10,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in 3M by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in 3M by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $146.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,167,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,756. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,889 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

