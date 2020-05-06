Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Increases Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises 1.0% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 17th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

AEM traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,949. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

