LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given New $50.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 24.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of LGIH stock traded up $2.69 on Wednesday, reaching $66.63. 500,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 12.55 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $70.51. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.21. LGI Homes has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $95.72.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.49. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in LGI Homes by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LGI Homes by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,688,000 after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

