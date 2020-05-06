Linde (NYSE:LIN) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Linde (NYSE:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.59.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.51. The company had a trading volume of 929,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,609. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.80. Linde has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $227.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Linde will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,827,463,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $2,624,717,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $2,336,558,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $1,604,835,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.