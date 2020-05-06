Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,441 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 1.7% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $24,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Linde from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.59.

In other news, Director Franz Fehrenbach acquired 1,400 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,130. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $227.85. The stock has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

